Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Terasic Announces Starter Kit Featuring RISC-V Nios V Processor and Software Bundle

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

Radxa Announces Fogwise AIRbox Q900 for Industrial Edge AI

Radxa has announced the Fogwise AIRbox Q900, a rugged edge AI system powered by Qualcomm’s IQ-9075 processor. The compact unit delivers high-performance compute with industrial reliability, targeting real-time inference in manufacturing, robotics, smart cities, and research.

GL.iNet Comet PoE Remote KVM with Power over Ethernet

GL.iNet has introduced the Comet PoE (GL-RM1PE), a compact remote KVM device for server management, industrial systems, NVR setups, and HomeLab use. It supports 4K@30 FPS remote display, two-way audio, PoE for simplified deployment, and includes onboard storage with self-hosted cloud support.

wafer.space Launches GF180MCU Run 1 for Custom Silicon Fabrication

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

9to5Linux

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian 13 “Trixie” with Fresh New Look

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Report A Bug You Found on Ubuntu with Examples

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 04, 2025

WebDAV

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)

  
3 new articles

 
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods

  
Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.

 
FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president

  
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling

 
Days After FSF Turns 40 RMS Will Speak in Haaga-Helia University in Pasila, Helsinki, Finland [original]

  
"Free software, Crucial for Freedom in a Digital World"

 
Our Next Anniversary [original]

  
the number of GNU/Linux users grows

 
Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download

  
Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian 13 “Trixie” is now available to download

 
NVIDIA 580.95.05 Driver Adds Support for YCbCr 4:2:2 Display Modes over HDMI FRL

  
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.95.05 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as the second update to the latest NVIDIA 580 series.

 
KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Release

  
Some important features and changes included in 6.5 beta are highlighted on KDE community wiki page


  
 


 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
a little of the latter

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave

  
mostly Brave

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat picks

 
Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More

  
OSes in review

 
Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More

  
Applications in review

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for today

 
Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader

  
Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas

 
An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work

  
A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund

 
August/September in KDE Itinerary

  
In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2

  
This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it

 
This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03

  
It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update

 
Wine 10.16

  
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available

 
Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More

  
10 latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks for now

 
Web Browsers and RSS Readers

  
FOSS picks regarding the Web

 
OSI Pretending to Still Function, a Co-Founder Explains Why CoCs Seed Ruin

  
OSI picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks, inc. Red Hat

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat and mostly from its own site

 
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Orange Pi, PCBs, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Applications: FOSS Weekly, Marvelous Designer, and More

  
Applications for GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for Friday

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android tablet with 8 speakers is your new ultimate entertainment hub

 
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux

  
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today for all supported platforms that improves support for DualSense controllers on Linux systems and brings various other changes.

 
Korai – manga reader

  
This is free and open source software

 
Open-Source Model Near Breaking Point Despite Trillions in Value

  
Software industry experts within major open-source foundations say the current system is unsustainable

 
Games: Godot 4.5.1 RC 1, Dwarf Fortress, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, and More

  
Godot 4.5.1 RC 1 and 7 picks from GamingOnLinux

 
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.

 
Immich Reaches First-Ever Stable Release with Version 2.0

  
After nearly four years of development with 271 updates

 
Why the (Old) GNOME Screenshot App Doesn’t Work in GNOME 49

  
Apropos of nothing, but as someone who habitually uses the old desktop GNOME Screenshot app on Ubuntu

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ElementaryOS 8.0.2: Not a Grand Slam, but a Solid Base Hit

  
Although downloading the distro might feel like a confrontation with an overzealous panhandler

 
The solution to deadlines is usually “cut scope”

  
Deadlines come for all of us, even in open source projects

 
GNU/Linux and BSD, FOSS Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
From Invidious

 
Ubuntu Touch mobile Linux distro is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile operating system designed to run on smartphones

 
Independent Distro KaOS Linux 2025.09 Arrives with Linux 6.16, KDE Gear 25.08

  
KaOS Linux 2025.09 has been released as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and using Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
NeptuneOS 9.0 “Maja” Released

  
release of NeptuneOS 9.0, codename “Maja”

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
10 of the best AAA games you can play on Linux in 2025

  
It used to be that gaming on Linux was treated as a strange novelty

 
Linux Mint Showcases a Redesigned Menu

  
Linux Mint’s next Cinnamon release brings a redesigned menu, better keyboard layouts

 
Games: New Steam Games, GodotCon, Steam on GNU/Linux Use Up 1% From Last September

  
gaming related news

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
misc. links for today

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 Enters Testing with a Brand New Look

  
A redesigned and retooled Raspberry Pi Imager app is available for early-bird testing

 
Kernel Related News: BSD and Linux

  
a pair of articles for today

 
Graphics: Open Source Adreno 800 GPU Driver, Mesa Project Adds Code Comprehension Requirement After AI Slop Incident

  
graphics picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and Standards

 
Fedora 43 will ship with FOSS Meteor, Lunar and Arrow Lake MIPI camera support

  
Good news the just released 6.17 kernel has support for the IPU7 CSI2 receiver and the missing USBIO drivers have recently landed in linux-next

 
Mozilla Leftovers

  
Mozilla picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
PostgreSQL: pg_statement_rollback v1.5, pgDay Paris 2026, and pgmetrics 1.18

  
PostgreSQL news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development stories

 
The only benchmark that matters is...

  
Right now, the box at that link churns out a reasonable 55 kernel builds per hour

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.16.10, Linux 6.12.50, Linux 6.6.109, Linux 6.1.155, Linux 5.15.194, Linux 5.10.245, and Linux 5.4.300

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.16.10 kernel

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.0.18 and More Development Updates

  
by Barry Kauler

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Purism, and More

  
hardware related picks

 
syslog-ng 4.10.1, Master PDF Editor, Bazaar, Self-hosting, and More

  
Software news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: OpenCulture, FLOSS Weekly, and Bad Voltage

  
3 new episodes

 
Ubuntu Touch Mobile Linux OS Is Now Finally Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
In an unexpected move, the UBports Foundation released today the first update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

 
OpenSSL 3.6 Officially Released with LMS Signature Verification Support, More

  
OpenSSL 3.6 has been officially released today as a major update that introduces many new features and improvements for this open-source, cross-platform, and free software library that provides secure communications over computer networks for applications and websites.

 
F-Droid and Google's Developer Registration Decree

  
For the past 15 years, F-Droid has provided a safe and secure haven for Android users around the world to find and install free and open source apps

 
Android Leftovers

  
Honor Magic 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Android 16 appears on Geekbench

 
Aurora immutable KDE Plasma workstation: Big, slow, and confusing

  
Based on Universal Blue, it's akin to Fedora Kinoite with knobs on… A lot of knobs

 
Alpine Linux Is Moving to a /usr-merged File System Layout

  
After many months of preparations, the Alpine Linux development team announced today that they have decided to adopt a /usr-merged file system layout for future Alpine Linux releases.

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora and more

 
Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0 Launches with Debian 13 Base

  
The new Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0 release adds Debian 13, Linux kernel 6.14

 
AerynOS Prepares ISO Release with COSMIC Beta Packages

  
Ikey Doherty's AerynOS confirms stable infrastructure, GNOME 49 updates

 
Artix Linux Drops GNOME Desktop Support Over Systemd Dependence

  
Artix Linux maintainers announce the end of GNOME desktop support

 
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice

  
Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations

 
Gaming on Linux still isn’t perfect - here’s why I switched off of it

  
Gaming on Linux has never looked better

 
Mini Floating Panel Adds New Auto-Positioning Options

  
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell extension has been updated

 
Best Free and Open Source Software: September 2025 Updates

  
Open source software at its finest

 
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian 13 “Trixie” with Fresh New Look

  
A new version of the Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers is now available for download with major changes, a new Debian Trixie base, and a fresh new look.

 
Servo GTK

  
I just checked and it seems that it has been 9 years since my last post in this blog

 
Forlinx OK3506-S12 Mini SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3506J and Pi-Compatible GPIO

  
On the software side, the OK3506-S12 Mini supports Linux 6.1 along with LVGL 9.2, AMP, and Linux RT

 
New to GIMP? 10 tips for getting the most from this free image editor

  
Learn GIMP - you won't regret it. I'm a GIMP expert

 
Games: LIFTED, Amazon Luna, and More

  
7 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Sour People Make Mistakes [original]

  
Sour people don't get anywhere in life

 
There Was No "Cloud Computing" Revolution, "AI" Will be the Same [original]

  
Our site uses a normal VPS, not "cloud" anything

 
Sudo Flaw and Red Hat's Morbid Obsession with Slop ("Hey Hi") Costs It Dearly

  
Security leftovers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Blender, Kernel, and Rust

  
5 new articles

 
CHERI with a Linux on top

  
Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions

 
An unstable Debian stable update

  
A bug in a recent release of systemd's network manager