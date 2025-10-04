news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
webdav - simple and standalone WebDAV server - LinuxLinks
webdav is a simple and standalone WebDAV server.
This is free and open source software.
ddclient - update dynamic DNS entries - LinuxLinks
ddclient is a Perl client used to update dynamic DNS entries for accounts on many dynamic DNS services. It uses curl for internet access.
ddclient supports finding your IP address from many cable and DSL broadband routers.
This is free and open source software.
InterceptSuite - network traffic interception tool - LinuxLinks
The original inspiration behind InterceptSuite was to address a critical gap in application penetration testing. Security professionals often struggle with limited options for intercepting network traffic from native applications, making it challenging to perform comprehensive packet or traffic analysis of thick clients and custom protocols.
InterceptSuite bridges this gap by providing a universal TLS interception engine that works with any protocol, giving security researchers the tools they need to analyze, understand, and test encrypted communications effectively. With Python extension support, users can add custom protocol dissection capabilities tailored to their specific needs.
This is free and open source software. It suns under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Principia - sandbox physics game - LinuxLinks
The sandbox contains 200+ different objects ranging from basic wooden building blocks to circuitry, electrical and mechanical components, small robots you can control and fight against, and a LuaScript object featuring Lua scripting that can interact with the world. Build a controllable car, a calculator or make your own game with circuitry or in Lua.
The Principia community site contains tens of thousands of creative levels.
This is free and open source software.
hns - privacy-focused speech-to-text CLI utility - LinuxLinks
I’ve reviewed quite a few tools that use deep-learning to train and deploy speech-to-text models. Software that I like include Bark, CoquiSTT, Piper, Speech Note, Tortoise TTS, and Whisper.
But what if you want to convert speech to text. Let’s look at a very simple tool that does just that. It’s called hns. The tool records your voice, transcribes it locally using faster-whisper, and copies the transcription to your clipboard.
This is free and open source software.