Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025

Great Ocean Road, Australia

Updated This Past Day

  1. GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Australia Tripled in 5 Years? That's How statCounter Sees It....
    Based on statCounter...
  2. GNU/Linux Reaches 5% in Indonesia (Population Size Near 300 Million)
    You would need not envy "Microsoft Indonesia" right now
  3. GNU/Linux Back to 5% in 2025
    That's not counting ChromeOS

    New

  4. Windows Falls to ~22% in France and Spain, Based on statCounter
    Windows 'corrected' at 22% "market share" in France - i.e. roughly the same as Spain
  5. Gemini Links 02/01/2025: Goals 2025, Microsofter Clickbaiting Again, Advice for the Newbie or Returning Perl Hacker
    Links for the day
  6. When Your Get Your "Latest Technology News" From an LLM Slop Farm
    They still call themselves "BetaNews" (the word "news" is in the name)
  7. [Meme] Wrestling With Pigs in Social Control Media
    “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.” ― George Bernard Shaw
  8. Even Worse Than Racism at the Linux Foundation
    And worse than corporate colonialism
  9. It's Not Just MElon X, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, All Social Control Media is Basically a Digital Weapon
    The question is, what are you going to do about it?
  10. Microsoft Especially Important to Phoronix (It Also Gives Gifts to Phoronix)
    A whole section devoted to Microsoft, mostly with puff pieces/ads of proprietary things
  11. For Software Freedom (and for Broader Personal Freedom), the Goalposts Are Moving
    we need to open up our eyes and identify/classify other threats, such as social control media
  12. Microsoft Plummets to New Lows in Azerbaijan
    Perhaps the Azerbaijani population is looking for something other than the NSA's foremost facilitator
  13. We Need Something More Like DMOZ, Not Search Engines and Bill-Funded Wikipedia (Censoring Unfaltering Information About Powerful People and Institutions)
    era of LLMs trained on Wikipedia... Microsoft tried - and failed - to game the narrative to the same extent Google does
  14. Tens of Billions of Dollars Down the Drain (Microsoft Lost the Search "Arms Race" or Market)
    But caused injury to itself and others, just like with Nokia in mobile
  15. Seems Like GNU/Linux Usage Doubled in Japan Last Year
    So says statCounter data anyway
  16. GNU/Linux Measured at 4.4% in South America and 3.34% in Africa, Based on 2025's Preliminary Data
    All-time highs
  17. GNU/Linux Leaps to 6% in the United States of America (Not Even Counting ChromeOS)
    Additionally, the FSF in Boston is managing well
  18. GNU/Linux Usage in Europe Leaps Above 6% in 2025
    This is a big deal because a lot of Microsoft's revenue came from Europe
  19. Windows Falls to 22.5% Worldwide, Android Up to 48%
    The world's (by far) biggest populations don't use Windows much
  20. Links 02/01/2025: Production of Apple Vision Pro Halted, More on Public Domain Day 2025
    Links for the day
  21. Links 02/01/2025: OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Alleged to Have Been Murdered, Islamic Terrorism in New Orleans
    Links for the day
  22. Gemini Links 02/01/2025: Friends, Blunder Valley, and New Year
    Links for the day
  23. Links 02/01/2025: Violence Crisis in South Africa and Arrest Warrant for South Korean Leadership
    Links for the day
  24. Rumour: IBM Will Try to Induce Mass Resignations This Month Using R.T.O. (Just Like Amazon Does This Month)
    Amazon will start some of this in March, sources have told us
  25. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  26. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 01, 2025
    IRC logs for Wednesday, January 01, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-12-27 to 2025-01-02
    1665 /n/2024/12/30/In_2024_Under_Linux_Foundation_Management_Linux_com_Produced_an.shtml
    1329 /n/2024/12/29/Move_to_GNU_Linux_and_Save_the_Planet_CCC_Talk_Explains.shtml
    1298 /n/2025/01/01/GNU_Linux_Gained_About_0_5_Last_Year_According_to_StatCounter.shtml
    702 /n/2025/01/02/For_Software_Freedom_and_for_Broader_Personal_Freedom_the_Goalp.shtml
    602 /n/2024/12/27/Gemini_Links_27_12_2024_Slop_and_Self_hosting.shtml
    582 /n/2024/12/27/Small_Codebase_is_Typically_Safer_More_Aftermarket_Snakeoil_Mea.shtml
    578 /n/2024/12/29/New_Year_s_Resolution_for_Techrights_No_More_Very_Short_Posts.shtml
    546 /n/2024/12/27/Links_27_12_2024_Perfect_Desk_Banning_Cellphones_Many_Cables_Cu.shtml
    532 /n/2024/12/28/Gemini_Links_29_12_2024_Supernatural_Mystery_and_Mechanical_Peo.shtml
    522 /n/2024/12/30/15_Years_Ago_Mozilla_Firefox_Had_Over_50_of_the_Slovakian_Marke.shtml
    516 /n/2024/12/30/A_Free_Software_Foundation_FSF_Led_by_Dr_Richard_Stallman_Can_S.shtml
    502 /n/2024/12/29/Bad_Year_for_Microsoft_in_India_and_Another_All_Time_Low_Window.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Another Celebration This Month [original]
The year started well for us
Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer
Some Red Hat things
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kernel, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
some more leftovers
Why I'm Not Sold on Linux Tiling Window Managers
Many hardcore Linux users love tiling window managers meant to optimize screen space for productivity
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security, Radio, and Hardware
hacking and broadcast
Programming Leftovers
Development and Debian focus
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and GAFAM Discrimination
2 new episodes
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming With Public Domain, and DOOM
3 stories for now
My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025
Here's what I have decided for 2025. What are your resolutions
Sparky news 2024/12
The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024
NerdFetch – fetch script using Nerdfonts
NerdFetch is a simple shell script which fetches information about your system
I measured KDE’s commit stats and the results surprised me!
Whilst commit numbers aren't a perfect measure of anything whatsoever
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Algol 68 GCC Front-End
This WIP is a GCC front-end for Algol 68
This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Updates From GNU Projects
GNU CTT and more
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
LineageOS 22.1 released
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Using Hugo with Kate
My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient
Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack
If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want
Android Leftovers
Polestar knows you like Android so much, it's putting Android Auto in your Android Automotive
10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024
As another year transitions from present to past, I want1 to recap the notable new features, changes, updates and innovations Ubuntu saw over the past 12 months
Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop
One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.”
Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates
Accessible-Coconut – Linux distro dedicated to
Accessible-Coconut (AC) is a community driven Linux distribution which is completely accessible for persons with visual impairments
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.
We've Thrived Another Day (and Year) [original]
Happy new year, everybody!
Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support
The Debian Project released today the first alpha version of the installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due for release next year.
FSF: "Free software is powerful because of you," says the chief, and "board members in 2024" on "achievements the FSF board has received this year"
latest from FSF
today's howtos
first one for the year
BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD
Some BSD news
Security Leftovers, Especially Windows TCO
Windows TCO in US government
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles