GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

The clock is ticking on Windows 10. But what if you've looked at Windows 11 and you hate it? Or your Windows 10 PC is perfectly fine and dandy, but Microsoft won't support Windows 11 on it? The answer: Switch from Windows to an easy-to-use Linux distro.

Is Linux easy to use? Yes! The days when you had to be a tech wizard to run Linux are long over. Sure, you can get more out of Linux if you know shell commands, but you can get more out of Windows if you know PowerShell, too, and how many of us are PowerShell gurus? If you can run Windows, you can run Linux.