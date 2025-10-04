Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

GL.iNet has introduced the Comet PoE (GL-RM1PE), a compact remote KVM device for server management, industrial systems, NVR setups, and HomeLab use. It supports 4K@30 FPS remote display, two-way audio, PoE for simplified deployment, and includes onboard storage with self-hosted cloud support.

Radxa has announced the Fogwise AIRbox Q900, a rugged edge AI system powered by Qualcomm’s IQ-9075 processor. The compact unit delivers high-performance compute with industrial reliability, targeting real-time inference in manufacturing, robotics, smart cities, and research.

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future

3 years ago Microsoft hyped up chatbots. Search was supposed to be doomed. Google was "dead", according to some sites connected to Microsoft. But none of that happened.

Search is still used by almost everyone, and Google is what they use. In Europe, as shown above, Microsoft is used only as much as the Russian option, just slightly more.

People will continue using Web search. Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money. █