original
Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future
3 years ago Microsoft hyped up chatbots. Search was supposed to be doomed. Google was "dead", according to some sites connected to Microsoft. But none of that happened.
Search is still used by almost everyone, and Google is what they use. In Europe, as shown above, Microsoft is used only as much as the Russian option, just slightly more.
People will continue using Web search. Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money. █