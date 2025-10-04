original
The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing
I've just taken a quick look at the log files for
gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and it looks like we're averaging at about 20,000 requests per day, consistently, over the past month. Techrights is ahead of that, but it's an older and bigger Gemini capsule with lots of original pages.
We're so glad to see that more people explore and still use Gemini Protocol. It's a lot faster and it is noise-free. Take a look at gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ (you would need to download a client for that if you do not do already have one installed). █