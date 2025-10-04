news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 340: The Best Programming Language, Space Surgery, And Hacking Two 3D Printers Into One
Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to share their favorite hacks of the week with you. If you listen in, you’ll hear exciting news about the upcoming SuperCon and the rare occurrence of Al winning the What’s That Sound game.
Carl Svensson ☛ Working with the Amiga's RAM and RAD disks
Creative use of a system staple.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #511 - New Raspberry Pi OS Trixie is HERE!
Eben Upton explains the effects of rising memory prices Howdy, Hot on the heels of last week's Raspberry Pi 500+ launch, we decided to follow up with a Debian Trixie chaser. This major Raspberry Pi OS release brings an updated desktop theme, a new Control Centre application, easier customisation possibilities, and a time system that will work until the year 292,277,026,596.
peppe8o ☛ How to use n8n and Raspberry PI to create workflows and automate APIs
This tutorial will show you how to install and use n8n with Raspberry PI computer boards to get a powerful tool for workflow automation. Using a Raspberry PI as a workflow server can satisfy the need to manage a wide number of triggers, enabling many automation workflows.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Terasic Announces Starter Kit Featuring RISC-V Nios V Processor and Software Bundle
Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.
Hackaday ☛ Yes, Gemini, A Wii Server Is Possible
As a file server, python-based Copyparty worked flawlessly, but the rust-based Minecraft server he picked was not particularly usable. A little optimization would fix that, since you can serve Minecraft from an ESP32 and the Wii absolutely has more horsepower than that. Doubtless he could have loaded a web-server, and proved Google’s AI summary wrong, but the iPad-induced ADHD we all suffer from these days kicks in, so he settled for posting a screenshot of someone else’s blog, hosted on a Wii from NetBSD. So the LLM was wrong from the get-go, but the tour of “what home-brew loaded OSes still work in 2025” was certainly educational.