Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Run Custom Command or Script in Ubuntu 25.10 Automatically at Login
Ubuntu 25.10 no longer includes the “Startup Applications” utility! Here’s a beginner guide shows how to run apps, custom scripts or commands automatically at login through an alternative method. Ubuntu has a “Startup Applications” tool, allowing to easily add, remove, and edit items run at user login.
Dan Langille ☛ r730-01: the drive replacement plan
This post is mostly for my benefit, so I can keep track of my plan for adjusting space. It doesn’t contain much of educational value.
TecMint ☛ 20 Essential SSH Configurations and Security Tips for Linux
But here’s the catch → using SSH with default settings isn’t always safe, because hackers constantly scan the internet for open SSH ports and weak logins. That’s why learning how to properly configure and secure SSH is a must.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DirectAdmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
DirectAdmin stands as one of the most efficient web hosting control panels available for GNU/Linux servers today. This powerful tool transforms complex server administration tasks into manageable operations through an intuitive graphical interface. Whether managing multiple websites, configuring email accounts, or handling databases, DirectAdmin streamlines these processes significantly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OwnCloud on AlmaLinux 10
Self-hosted cloud storage has become essential for organizations and individuals seeking complete control over their data. OwnCloud stands out as a powerful, open-source file sharing and collaboration platform that offers enterprise-grade features without the privacy concerns of third-party cloud providers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Debian 13
Figma has revolutionized the design industry with its collaborative interface design capabilities, but GNU/Linux users have long faced a significant challenge. The popular design platform lacks official GNU/Linux support, leaving designers and developers searching for reliable alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on AlmaLinux 10
Figma has revolutionized collaborative design workflows for UI/UX professionals worldwide. While official GNU/Linux support remains absent from Figma’s roadmap, the open-source community has stepped up to bridge this gap. AlmaLinux 10, the enterprise-grade RHEL-compatible distribution, provides an excellent foundation for running Figma through community-maintained solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mautic on Debian 13
Mautic has revolutionized marketing automation by offering an open-source solution that rivals expensive proprietary platforms. Installing this powerful marketing software on Debian 13 “Trixie” provides exceptional stability, security, and performance for businesses seeking complete control over their marketing infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Virtualmin on openSUSE
Managing multiple websites from a single server requires robust control panel software. Virtualmin stands as one of the most powerful open-source web hosting control panels available for GNU/Linux systems, offering comprehensive domain management, email configuration, database administration, and SSL certificate handling through an intuitive web interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
System monitoring forms the backbone of effective server administration. Administrators need reliable tools to track performance metrics, identify bottlenecks, and maintain optimal system health. Monitorix emerges as a powerful, lightweight solution for comprehensive system monitoring on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 environments. This guide provides detailed instructions for installing and configuring Monitorix on Rocky GNU/Linux 10.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Erlang on Debian 13
Erlang stands as one of the most robust programming languages for building distributed, fault-tolerant systems. Originally developed by Ericsson for telecommunications applications, this concurrent programming language has evolved into a cornerstone technology for modern distributed computing.
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 2: Automating Complex Workflows with Targets
Mastering targets enables you to automate multi-service stacks, implement operational modes such as maintenance or batch processing, and ensure consistent, reproducible system behavior.
Here's How I Batch Install All My Old Apps When Switching Linux Distros
Whether the year of the Linux desktop is here or not, switching distros is still a pain. If you're planning to make a move to another Linux distribution, here's how I batch-install all my old applications I was using on the previous one.
You could of course just eyeball your application launcher and hand-write a list of apps you want to install, then manually search for and install all of them on your new system. I've done that before, and it's tedious work. You also won't see most command line tools that way. Batch-installing will save you a ton of time, and fortunately Linux command shells were built for such time-saving tasks.
HowTo Geek ☛ Here's How I Batch Install All My Old Apps When Switching Linux Distros
If you're switching Linux distros, and you want to automate or semi-automate the installation of apps you like, you're going to need to be comfortable with the terminal. To my knowledge, none of the graphical software managers have a means of batch-installing applications.
ZDNet ☛ 10 Linux tips I give to both beginners and professionals for improved productivity
I've worked with nearly every operating system currently on the market (and some no longer with us). Of all those operating systems, one stands way above the others in the category of efficiency.
Don't get me wrong, every OS excels in something, but with Linux, you can make it excel at just about everything. When I think about each OS I've used, I can honestly say that the only one I would ever choose when efficiency was a top priority is Linux.