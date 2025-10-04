Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave

Apache's .htaccess files have a generally bad reputation. For example, lots of people will tell you that they can cause performance problems and you should move everything from .htaccess files into your main Apache configuration, using various pieces of Apache syntax to restrict what configuration directives apply to. The result can even be clearer, since various things can be confusing in .htaccess files (eg rewrites and redirects). Despite all of this, .htaccess files are important and valuable because of one property, which is that they enable delegation of parts of your server configuration to other people.