Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/web/ApacheHtaccessAndDelegation
Apache's .htaccess files have a generally bad reputation. For example, lots of people will tell you that they can cause performance problems and you should move everything from .htaccess files into your main Apache configuration, using various pieces of Apache syntax to restrict what configuration directives apply to. The result can even be clearer, since various things can be confusing in .htaccess files (eg rewrites and redirects). Despite all of this, .htaccess files are important and valuable because of one property, which is that they enable delegation of parts of your server configuration to other people.
Brave
PC World ☛ Brave browser keeps growing, crosses new milestone: 100 million users
According to a recent company blog post, Brave says its browser has crossed a new milestone: 100 million active monthly users. That’s as of September 2025, representing a huge jump up from the 50 million users milestone it reached back in 2021. That’s a four-year doubling!
Linuxiac ☛ Brave Browser Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users Worldwide
It’s interesting to note that, in the EU, for example, Brave’s iOS installations jumped 50% after Apple rolled out its browser choice screen in iOS 17.4, following the implementation of the Digital Markets Act. And while those numbers are impressive, let’s take a quick, independent look at the stats to see where the browser really stands worldwide in terms of usability.
Brave Browser ☛ Brave browser passes 100 million monthly active users
We’d like to take a moment to celebrate this achievement, and tease what’s next. We’d also like to thank the 100 million (and counting!) people—whoever they are—who’ve joined Brave’s mission of building a privacy-by-default, user-first Web. We’re grateful for the support of all our users and particularly our vibrant Brave and BAT communities, whose passion and advocacy continue to drive us forward.
