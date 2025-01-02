Kernel, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
Kernel Space
Neowin ☛ Linux removing an outdated, insecure Abusive Monopolist Microsoft USB network protocol that's still on Windows
The Linux foundation seems ready to finally axe a Microsoft-made remote network protocol for USB that is still a part of modern backdoored Windows operating systems.
Desktop Environments/WMs
University of Toronto ☛ My unusual X desktop wasn't made 'from scratch' in a conventional sense
There are people out there who set up unusual (Unix) environments for themselves from scratch; for example, Mike Hoye recently wrote Idiosyncra. While I have an unusual desktop, I haven't built it from scratch in quite the same way that Mike Hoye and other people have; instead I've wound up with my desktop through a rather easier process.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
kdesrc-build with 3rd-party applications
I use several non-KDE Qt-based applications which I tend to compile manually from source to use the same non-distro-provided Qt version that I compile KDE software against.
I’ve noticed that I don’t update them as often as the rest of the system, so I decided to see if I can add them to
kdesrc-build.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Liam Proven ☛ DOS live USB image with tools for writers
I finally got round to publishing a version 1.0 of my long-running hobby project: a bootable DOS live USB image with tools for writers, providing a distraction-free writing environment.
Barry Kauler ☛ Orange-ball menu entries install bug
Alfons reported this. The Network menu category has an "orange-ball" menu entry for AnyDesk. He installed AnyDesk, and the menu entry changed accordingly, with the icon for the app. OK, except after reboot the menu entry had disappeared. This happens to all the orange-ball menu entries.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ What Do You Want to See From Ubuntu in 2025?
A new year has started, and who knows what kind of innovations and improvements it holds for for Ubuntu, which remains the world’s most used desktop GNU/Linux operating system. We get 2 new releases of Ubuntu each year, one in April and one in October. Plus, new point releases of the latest long-term support release rolling up bug fixes, app updates, and back-porting newer GNU/Linux kernels and GPU drivers. >
