Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

I’m teaching my Modern Plain Text Computing course this semester and so I’m on the lookout for small examples that I can use to show some of the ordinary techniques we regularly use when working with tables of data. One of those is just coming up with some example data to illustrate something else, like how to draw a plot or fit a model or what have you. This is partly what the stock datasets that come bundled with packages are for, like the venerable mtcars or the more recent palmerpenguins. Sometimes, though, you end up quickly making up an example yourself. This can be a good way to practice stuff that computers are good at, like doing things repeatedly.