news
Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix updated to improve FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles on Linux
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles released on September 30th and while it's Steam Deck Verified, it had some troubles on Desktop Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The truly excellent Utopia Must Fall has a new Beta with Steam Deck support
Utopia Must Fall is great base-defense arcade shooter, easily one of my favourites that I played earlier this year and soon Steam Deck players will enjoy it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC) is for fans of dungeon crawlers with roguelite replayability
Filled up with eccentric characters, tricky foes, plenty of jokes, and a lot of pop culture references - The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC) sounds fun.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II gets a first demo live now
What will no doubt be a popular release, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II from Bulwark Studios and Kasedo Games now has a demo available. The first game did have a Native Linux version, but this will not - so you'll need to run it with Proton on Linux systems.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op sandbox action-adventure settlement builder Necesse 1.0 moves to October 16
A short delay but hopefully the 1.0 release will be worth it for Necesse, which is a really interesting blend of genres and great for co-op play. Previously they set a date of October 9th, but they've now moved the release to October 16th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Aggro Crab (PEAK, Another Crab's Treasure, Going Under) revealed a new co-op game Crashout Crew
Crashout Crew is the latest casual comedy co-op game from Aggro Crab (PEAK, Another Crab's Treasure, Going Under). Another great looking title to add to your lists of co-op games to play with friends!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Highly rated creature collectors EvoCreo and EvoCreo 2 are coming to PC with Linux support
Ilmfinity Studios announced that their creature collectors EvoCreo and EvoCreo 2 that are popular on mobile are coming to PC with Linux support. We've had it confirmed via email to GamingOnLinux they will be Native Linux versions.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Green Man Gaming launch their first game bundle to support SpecialEffect’s One Special Day
Popular game store Green Man Gaming have launched the first of many planned bundles, the first one supporting SpecialEffect’s One Special Day charity event. Another good way to score some fun games and support a very worthy cause.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's everything to claim from Prime Gaming during October 2025
Here's everything that's coming to Prime Gaming in October 2025. An easy way to add more games to your library across Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam stable update brings end of life notice for 32-bit Windows and lots of bug fixes
Valve released the latest update to the Steam client, making it a good time to jump to Linux if you're still on Windows 10.