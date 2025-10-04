original
Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already
Earlier today: Former Head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Lina Khan Knows Whatever Microsoft Touches Will Die
It does not look like XBox can survive for more than a few more years, maybe one year. Even the former XBox chiefs say so.
Expect a silent and gradual shutdown of various things associated with XBox. It already began years ago.
As an associate of ours puts it today, "Microsoft does not need Xbox any more and will let it die. Xbox was never about games, that was just a side effect. It was about DRM on otherwise commodity hardware. With the TPM + UEFI requirements of Vista11, and with the DRM now baked into Visat10 and Vista11, the need for Xbox is over." █