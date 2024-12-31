posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024



Quoting: Why I Prefer a Tiling Window Manager on Linux —

As a computer user, I tend to be very keyboard-oriented. Not everyone is, as plenty of people prefer a mouse or touchscreen. I'm a touch typist, so keeping my fingers based around the home row of the keyboard just comes natural. This makes reaching for a mouse or trackpad feel inefficient.

Am I saving that much time? Realistically, probably not. That said, I'm working in a manner I prefer, and that certainly has its benefits.

At the same time, repetitive stress injury (RSI) is a real issue with long-term computer use. While it's possible to address RSI pain by upgrading your hardware, minimizing certain motions can help, assuming they're causing you pain in the first place.