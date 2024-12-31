today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ 12 Days of Tuxmas: Day 5
I hope learning Linux or improving your Linux skill is one of your new year's resolution in 2025.
If that's the case, It's FOSS can certainly help you with that.
We have several tutorial series on topics like Linux terminal, Bash, Rust, Markdown, Nano etc.
-
Ryan Mulligan ☛ Some Things About Keyframes
Whether you've barely scratched the surface of keyframe animations in CSS or fancy yourself a seasoned pro, I suggest reading An Interactive Guide to Keyframe Animations. Josh (as always) does an impeccable deep dive that includes interactive demos for multi-step animations, loops, setting dynamic values, and more.
This is a quick post pointing out some other minor particulars:
1. Duplicate keyframe properties
2. The order of keyframe rules
3. Custom timing function (easing) values at specific keyframes
-
GreyCoder ☛ A List Of Reliable VPN Providers That Offer Dedicated IP Addresses
A VPN with a dedicated IP address is useful when playing an online game or logging into certain services (such as banks, Paypal, or e-mail providers). Also, a dedicated IP will help you avoid the Captchas that many VPN users encounter if they have a shared IP address.
Many of these services will reject your connection attempt if you are on a dynamic VPN. For example, Google may do so, and online stores like Macy’s may not load.
-
Curt Merrill ☛ Tailscale and Certbot for accessing my homelab
For my internal network at home, I have a Pi-hole instance running as my DNS server. I’ve added records to point subdomains at their appropriate servers.
Tailscale gives each server its own “Tailnet” IP address that is only accessible from devices within the Tailnet. By adding public A records for my services using their Tailnet IPs, I can now access my homelab services using their subdomains whether I’m on my local network or connected to my Tailnet.
One downside is that I need to update DNS records in two places when I add or remove a subdomain. That doesn’t happen too often, though, so it’s not a big dea
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on Linux Mint 22
In the ever-evolving world of digital media, having a reliable disc burning application is still essential for many users. Brasero, a powerful and user-friendly disc burning software, remains a popular choice for Linux users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vagrant on Fedora 41
Vagrant is a powerful tool for creating and managing virtual development environments. It simplifies the process of setting up consistent workspaces across different machines, making it an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and DevOps professionals.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KubeSphere on openSUSE
KubeSphere is a powerful, open-source container platform built on Kubernetes that provides enterprises with a robust and feature-rich environment for cloud-native application management. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing KubeSphere on openSUSE, offering detailed instructions, troubleshooting tips, and additional resources to ensure a smooth deployment.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Fedora 41. ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine designed for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. It’s particularly popular in the GNU/Linux community due to its effectiveness and versatility.
-