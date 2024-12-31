Open Hardware/Modding: NVIDIA Jetson and RISC-V
-
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio SO-ARM100 is an open-source Hey Hi (AI) robotic arm kit with LeRobot integration and NVIDIA Jetson support
Seeed Studio has recently released the SO-ARM100 Hey Hi (AI) Robotic Arm kit, a low-cost Hey Hi (AI) arm designed for real-world robotics applications. This open-source hardware device features a 6-degree-of-freedom design with high-torque STS3215 bus servos, a 12-bit magnetic encoder for precise angle sensing, and UART for communication. The arm comes with motors, driver boards, power adapters, and other 3D-printed parts like arm segments, base, grippers, and motor mounts. Designed to work with the NVIDIA Jetson edge platform, it is ideal for grasping and placing. All these features make this device suitable for education, research, and AI-driven robotics projects.
-
CNX Software ☛ SO-ARM100 is an open-source Hey Hi (AI) robotic arm kit with LeRobot integration and NVIDIA Jetson support
Seeed Studio has recently started selling the SO-ARM100 Hey Hi (AI) Robotic Arm kit, a low-cost Hey Hi (AI) arm designed for real-world robotics applications. This open-source hardware device features a 6-degree-of-freedom design with high-torque STS3215 bus servos, a 12-bit magnetic encoder for precise angle sensing, and UART for communication. The arm comes with motors, driver boards, power adapters, and other 3D-printed parts like arm segments, base, grippers, and motor mounts. Designed to work with the NVIDIA Jetson edge platform, it is ideal for grasping and placing.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ 01Studio CanMV K230 Python Powered AI Development Board with RISC V Edge Computing
The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.