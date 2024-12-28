Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More

Japan Airlines (JAL) experienced an operational disruption on December 26, 2024, following a cyberattack that impacted its systems. Japan Airlines cyberattack caused delays across both domestic and international flights, prompting the airline to temporarily suspend ticket sales for same-day departures. While the cyberattack caused significant inconvenience to travelers, JAL assured the public that flight safety was not compromised.

The cyberattack on Japan Airlines began at 7:24 AM JST on December 26, when the company detected an issue with its network equipment connecting internal systems to external networks. This problem caused a malfunction in the communication systems, disrupting the interaction between JAL’s internal systems and external platforms.