Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft warns of new Windows 11 installation media bug that blocks future security updates
Microsoft has issued a warning regarding potential issues when installing Windows 11 version 24H2 using physical media such as CDs or USB flash drives. The problem arises when the installation media includes security updates released between October 8 and November 12, 2024. In such cases, the operating system may not accept further security updates post-installation.
Silicon Angle ☛ Japan Airlines delays, cancels some flights following cyberattack
It’s believed the router at the center of the incident may have been targeted by a DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service, attack. Japan Airlines said in a statement that there was “no customer data leakage or virus damage,” which hints that the hackers didn’t install malware on the router. This is often the case with DDoS attacks, which attempt to disrupt systems not using malware but rather by overwhelming them with malicious network requests.
New York Times ☛ Japan Airlines Cyber Attack Causes Flight Delays
Cyble Inc ☛ Japan Airlines Cyberattack Sparks Flight Delays
Japan Airlines (JAL) experienced an operational disruption on December 26, 2024, following a cyberattack that impacted its systems. Japan Airlines cyberattack caused delays across both domestic and international flights, prompting the airline to temporarily suspend ticket sales for same-day departures. While the cyberattack caused significant inconvenience to travelers, JAL assured the public that flight safety was not compromised.
The cyberattack on Japan Airlines began at 7:24 AM JST on December 26, when the company detected an issue with its network equipment connecting internal systems to external networks. This problem caused a malfunction in the communication systems, disrupting the interaction between JAL’s internal systems and external platforms.