How To Create Desktop Shortcuts on Kubuntu

This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!

LinuxGizmos.com

MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024

Giessbach Waterfalls In Switzerland

  1. 'LaunchLibre' and Introducing People to Software Freedom While They're Still Young
    announcement from "carmenmaris"
  2. Small Codebase is Typically Safer (More Aftermarket Snakeoil Means More Holes)
    Rust is just more code
  3. Spending Christmas Pasting Microsoft's Chatbot Garbage - Anti-Linux and Anti-BSD FUD - Into LinuxSecurity.com (Under the Guise of 'Article')
    In 2025 we need to tackle this problem

  4. Happy Birthday to Linus Torvalds (55)
    he's not the "git" which bashers and haters say he is
  5. With 5 Days Left (Sans Time Extension, Which is Expected) FSF Has Already Raised 60% of the Money It Sought
    Technically 59.6485%
  6. Links 27/12/2024: Ongoing Demise of Real Healthcare, Gemlog Cleanup, Fingers Point to Russia After Passenger Plane Crash
    Links for the day
  7. Links 27/12/2024: Perfect Desk, Banning Cellphones, Many Cables Cut Near Finland
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 27/12/2024: Slop and Self-hosting
    Links for the day
  9. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  10. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 26, 2024
    IRC logs for Thursday, December 26, 2024
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

