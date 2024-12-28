Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
'LaunchLibre' and Introducing People to Software Freedom While They're Still Young
announcement from "carmenmaris"
Small Codebase is Typically Safer (More Aftermarket Snakeoil Means More Holes)
Rust is just more code
Spending Christmas Pasting Microsoft's Chatbot Garbage - Anti-Linux and Anti-BSD FUD - Into LinuxSecurity.com (Under the Guise of 'Article')
In 2025 we need to tackle this problem
New
Happy Birthday to Linus Torvalds (55)
he's not the "git" which bashers and haters say he is
With 5 Days Left (Sans Time Extension, Which is Expected) FSF Has Already Raised 60% of the Money It Sought
Technically 59.6485%
Links 27/12/2024: Ongoing Demise of Real Healthcare, Gemlog Cleanup, Fingers Point to Russia After Passenger Plane Crash
Links for the day
Links 27/12/2024: Perfect Desk, Banning Cellphones, Many Cables Cut Near Finland
Links for the day
Gemini Links 27/12/2024: Slop and Self-hosting
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 26, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, December 26, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
