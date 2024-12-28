posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024



Quoting: How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux | ZDNET —

Windows 10 is about to fade into the sunset, leaving many users uncertain about what to do. This is especially true for those with computers that don't support Windows 11. If that's you, there are options, one of which is Linux.

Linux is powerful, secure, stable, and user-friendly. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that most modern Linux distributions are as user-friendly as any Windows release.

Of course, there are tasks you'll undertake on Linux that differ from the same tasks on Windows. The good news is that they aren't really all that challenging. The caveat is that the Linux distribution and desktop you use means there are variations on that particular theme. That alone can bring a bit of confusion, so it's important to understand at least the basic concepts of how managing networks on Linux works.