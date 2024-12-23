siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 23, 2024



Dubbed “Shine on…”, powered by the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of December 23rd, 2024, siduction 2024.1.0 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.2, the recently released Xfce 4.20, and the LXQt 2.1 desktop environments.

The devs note that the experimental Wayland session in Xfce 4.20 is blocked in siduction 2024.1.0 as it doesn’t start. In addition, they used X11 as the default session for the KDE Plasma edition because Calamares, the graphical installer, cannot apply a keyboard layout under the Wayland session.

Read on