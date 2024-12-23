postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 23, 2024



Highlights of postmarketOS 24.12 include updated interfaces with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell on Mobile 46, Phosh 0.43.1, and Sxmo 1.17.0. The Phosh UI now supports accent colors, while the Sxmo UI switches to wofi as the new menu with smooth scrolling and line wrapping, and improves device support.

On the other hand, the GNOME Shell on Mobile UI now comes with the Snapshot and Weather apps installed by default, while the Papers app replaces Evince as the default PDF viewer and Decibels replaces Lollypop as the default music player.

