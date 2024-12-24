Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1

Dubbed “Shine on…”, powered by the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of December 23rd, 2024, siduction 2024.1.0 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.2, the recently released Xfce 4.20, and the LXQt 2.1 desktop environments.

postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.12 include updated interfaces with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell on Mobile 46, Phosh 0.43.1, and Sxmo 1.17.0. The Phosh UI now supports accent colors, while the Sxmo UI switches to wofi as the new menu with smooth scrolling and line wrapping, and improves device support.

Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Serpent OS Alpha has two official flavors featuring the latest GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 alpha 4 desktop environments. Both editions are supported equally, but the devs recommend using the GNOME edition because the Rust-based COSMIC is not yet mature and it’s subject to frequent potentially breaking changes.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of OpenShot 3.3 include Cosmic Dusk as the default theme for a modern and stylish look, a Wayland-compatible color picker that allows color picking only from the OpenShot main window, customizable audio buffer size in preferences for optimal playback, and a Recovery menu for recovering previous auto-saved files.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024

Whitby

Updated This Past Day

  1. The World's 'Richest Country' Chooses GNU/Linux
    This has gone on for quite some time
  2. Apple's LLM Slop Told Us Luigi Mangione Had Shot Himself, BetaNews Used LLMs to Talk About a Dead Linus Torvalds
    They can blame it on some bot

    New

  3. A Strong and Positive Closing for the Year's Last Week
    In a lot of ways this year was a good one for Free software
  4. Feels Too Warm for Christmas
    Christmas is here, no snow in sight
  5. Links 23/12/2024: 'Negative Time' and US Arms Taiwan Again
    Links for the day
  6. Links 23/12/2024: The Book of Uncommon Beings, Squirrels, and Slop Ruining Workplaces
    Links for the day
  7. Links 23/12/2024: North Korean Death Toll in Russia at ~1,100, Oligarch Who Illegally Migrated/Stayed (Musk) Shuts Down US Government
    Links for the day
  8. Richard Stallman on Love
    Richard Stallman's personal website includes a section that lists three essays on the subject of love
  9. Microsoft, Give Me LLM Slop About "Linux" and "Santa", I Need Some Fake Article...
    BetaNews is basically an LLM slop site
  10. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  11. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 22, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, December 22, 2024
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-12-17 to 2024-12-23
    1529 /n/2024/12/17/Why_I_Continue_to_Believe_That_at_the_End_Software_Freedom_Will.shtml
    661 /n/2024/12/17/Saving_What_s_Left_of_Decent_and_Independent_Journalism_on_the_.shtml
    634 /n/2024/12/17/Technology_rights_or_responsibilities_Part_X.shtml
    572 /n/2024/12/17/Content_Management_Systems_CMS_Bloat_Static_Site_Generators_SSG.shtml
    535 /n/2024/12/21/American_Samoa_One_of_the_Sovereign_States_Where_Windows_Has_Fa.shtml
    531 /n/2024/12/19/15_Countries_Where_Yandex_is_Already_Seen_to_be_Bigger_Than_Mic.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
Want a Really Lightweight Desktop Linux Experience? Try a Window Manager
Window managers manage only windows in the X Window System, providing you an alternative to Linux desktop environments
Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 5.0 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
Linux 6.13-rc4
So this definitely is looking a bit smaller than most rc4s
OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New
OpenShot creator Jonathan Thomas announced today the release and general availability of OpenShot 3.3 as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
GNU/Linux and Free Software Stories
today's leftovers
Only 166 Voters in Fedora Elections Under IBM
very low
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs, EasyOS File Information App
2 OS related picks
Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre
Software and news about "apps" (Applications)
BSD Leftovers
BSD people and their reasonably technical posts
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast
a pair of episodes
Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures
some Linux pieces
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks for today
today's howtos
many for today
Security Leftovers
Security related picks, Windows too
Android Leftovers
Google proposes Android, browser contract changes to address Search antitrust ruling
OpenShot 3.3 Pre-Release Introduces Fresh UI and Performance Boosts
The pre-release OpenShot 3.3 open-source video editor debuts the "Cosmic Dusk" theme
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024
The 219th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 22nd, 2024.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: The best of 2024
Another calendar year is drawing to a close
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12 Stable Release
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12, the final stable release of the year
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
All-Time High for Linux in Qatar [original]
Qatar has money to spend, but not much of it will be spent on Microsoft, or so one can hope
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2024 Edition
Ready to recap the biggest moments in 2024? Let's go
Elive 3.8.46 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.46
Your Own Linux Desktop in the Cloud and in Your Pocket, for Free
Cloud desktop subscriptions can be expensive, so here's how I set one up for free using Raspberry Pi Connect
This Week in KDE Apps: Search in Merkuro Mail, Tokodon For Android, LabPlot new documentation and more
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"
Operating Systems and Free Software Leftovers
mostly FOSS links
Security Leftovers
Security scopes on
Programming and Hardware Development
Development centric news
Web Browsers: Hyper Dropped From Curl, Blocking Ads Made Simpler
4 picks for today
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Confusion Over the Term "Free Software"
3 new shows or videos
Richard Stallman on Love
“Childhood Sweetheart” is particularly revealing of Stallman's rather uncommon approach to romantic relationships
Android Leftovers
Android 14 Breaks Phone as a Key for Some Cars
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Mesa 24.3.2 and wayland-protocols 1.39
graphics tools
Games: GamingOnLinux Hibernates, Warside, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Wine 10.0-rc3
The Wine development release 10.0-rc3 is now available
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Rhino Linux Is One of the Most Innovative Linux Distros
Rhino Linux is a gorgeous desktop that will appease both new users and those with plenty of Linux skills
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I converted this Windows 11 Mini PC into a Linux workstation - and didn't regret it
The Herk Orion is a capable Ryzen-powered Mini PC in its own right
2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia [original]
Microsoft's cash cow, Windows, seems to be dying
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles