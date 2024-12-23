Free and Open Source Software
-
Pages CMS - content management system for static site generators - LinuxLinks
Pages CMS is a content management system for GitHub. It is particularly well suited for static site generators (e.g. Jekyll, Next.js, VuePress, Hugo).
It offers a user-friendly interface to edit the content of your website or app directly on GitHub. To use it, you just need to add a simple configuration file that describes the structure of your content and media.
This is free and open source software.
Blaze UI - framework-free UI toolkit - LinuxLinks
Blaze UI provides structure for building websites quickly with a scalable and maintainable foundation.
Blaze Atoms is a set of web components powered by Blaze CSS.
This is free and open source software.
Deepin Picker - simple color picker - LinuxLinks
Deepin Picker is billed as the simplest color picker.
The RGB, RGBA, HEX, CMYK and HSV code can be obtained according color picked and auto saved to the clipboard.
This is free and open source software.
talking-clock - highly configurable talking clock - LinuxLinks
talking-clock is a highly configurable clock written in bash with soundpack and voice options.
talking-clock can chime and/or announce the time when called usually by cron.
This is free and open soruce software.
Vrite - collaborative developer content platform - LinuxLinks
Vrite is a collaborative space to create, manage, and deploy product documentation, technical blogs, and knowledge bases.
It aims to provide a high-quality, integrated user and developer experience,
This is free and open source software.