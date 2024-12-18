Tux Machines

NVIDIA Launches Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit with 67 TOPS AI Performance

NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

(Updated) Olimex Showcases Development Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

Open-Source Hornet Nest Alarm Panel for Home Assistant and ESPHome

CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

Alpine Linux 3.21: Lean, mean, and LoongArch-ready

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024

Quoting: Alpine Linux 3.21: Lean, mean, and LoongArch-ready —

A fresh release of the minimalist and very lightweight Alpine Linux is here, with support for Chinese LoongArch64 CPUs.

As usual for Alpine Linux, 3.21 follows closely upon the release of a new LTS kernel version. Kernel 6.12 was declared the new LTS on December 5, and this version of Alpine was announced the same day (see the bootnote for more information).

Alpine 3.21 has a raft of other updates along with the kernel: updated development tools including .NET 9, and new desktops including KDE Plasma 6.2, LXQt 2.1, and GNOME 47 (although gnome-software has been held back due to issues in handling Alpine's apk packaging format).

In 2021, Alpine 3.15 dropped MIPS64 support, but since then it's been adding new CPU architectures instead. The version before this one, Alpine 3.20, added RISC-V back in May.

Read on

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.
Linux 6.13-rc3
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More
Mozilla: “Firefox” in Haiku, Ecosia Partnership, Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser, Lawsuit from Former Executive
Games: Steam Deck Stars Bundle, Crescent County, and More
Custom vehicle icons in Google Maps have started rolling out to a select few on Android
Fresh off the digital Gutenberg: The fall 2024 Bulletin is now online
The latest issue of the Free Software Bulletin is now online
PeerTube 7 Brings a Complete Makeover
Simplified, beautiful, and accessible! PeerTube 7 open-source decentralized video platform introduces new themes
6 ways modern Linux distros are less infuriating
It's a completely different story today with many of the leading Linux distros offering far superior experiences than years past
Leaving Windows 10 for Linux? 5 security differences to consider first
With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you might be thinking about switching to Linux
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Photos
Their battle with Linux stretches back many years
I'm a Linux power user, and I recommend this distro to newbies and experts alike
If you're looking for a sensible operating system that takes a practical approach to the desktop, OpenMandriva is worth a look
The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros you can try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
Cheers to 5 Years of openSUSE Bar
The openSUSE community will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the openSUSE Bar on Dec. 19
Gboard looks like it's getting ready for Android XR (APK teardown)
Rspamd 3.11 Brings Modernized Elasticsearch Integration
Rspamd 3.11 spam filtering system introduces Elasticsearch 8/OpenSearch 2 support, smarter ratelimiting, key security fixes, and more
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
I Don't See a Reason to Switch to Windows from Linux Anymore in 2025
Do you think there's any reason to switch to Windows? Well, we don't think so, and here's why
Happy Birthday To My Beloved Husband [original]
I might not have many surprises and gifts for you today
I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how
The Herk Orion is a capable Ryzen-powered Mini PC in its own right
Games: KLETKA, Little Rocket Lab, and More
Half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20
Slackware-based PorteuX 1.8 is out today as what appears to be the very first GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.
Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes
If you're looking for a beautiful, user-friendly Linux distribution
What I miss about Android after switching to iPhone
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
new one out
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024
The 218th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 15th, 2024.
Review: GhostBSD 24.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented member of the FreeBSD family
Over 20 years of bug squashing
The open source project I work on for the longest time is KDE and there more specific Kate
Your input requested for DAW Live
Life interfered and priorities shifted
El Salvador: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS at Over 4% This Year [original]
a lot of progress had been made
The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop [original]
consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go
