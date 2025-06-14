news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How Trilio secures OpenShift virtual machines and containers
Modern IT environments demand platforms capable of running any type of application, from traditional virtualized to cutting-edge, cloud-native and AI/ML workloads.
Red Hat OpenShift has positioned itself as a trusted enterprise Kubernetes platform that enables organizations to deliver all their applications in new ways, supporting deployments across edge, datacenter, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Within the Red Bait OpenShift platform, organizations can manage containers and virtual machines (VMs). VMs isolate the hardware, typically running applications on top of OS dependencies, a kernel, hypervisor, and hardware.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to implement observability with Node.js and Llama Stack
With Llama Stack being released earlier this year, we decided to look at how to implement key aspects of an Hey Hi (AI) application with Node.js and Llama Stack. This post covers observability with OpenTelemetry.
-
Stephen Gallagher: Trip Report: Flock to Fedora 2025
Another year, another Fedora contributor conference! This year, Flock to Fedora returned to Prague, Czechia. It’s a beautiful city and always worth taking a long walk around, which is what many of the conference attendees did the day before the conference started officially. Unfortunately, my flight didn’t get in until far too late to attend, but I’m told it was a good time.