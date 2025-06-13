news

Quoting: Archinstall 3.0.8: Breaking Changes, Bug Fixes, and New Features —

Archinstall, the popular guided, user-friendly TUI installer for Arch Linux, has just rolled out version 3.0.8. It provides a streamlined, semi-automated alternative to the traditional manual Arch installation process, which can be challenging, especially for new users.

First things first, this release includes a few breaking changes, though most should only affect internal calls or niche use cases.