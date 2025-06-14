news
Retro/Modding and Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: Raspberry Pi Pico: loading code into RAM and running it -- part 1
While this article is concerned with the Pico C SDK, I should point out that I'm not talking about running an application built with the SDK from RAM. The SDK already has a mechanism to do just this. Rather, I'm talking about using an application built with the SDK, and deployed in flash (ROM) to load and run other applications from RAM.
-
-
Retro/Modding
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Unboxing a Legend: Amiga 1000
I have a local friend who is a private collector of vintage computers and consoles, and he has an incredible collection. He visited me recently to drop off a few awesome things. One of which is a ZX Spectrum +3, which I will blog about another day.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board
Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ The U.S. Army is 3D-printing drones and repairing them — will soon have the capability to make 'the vast majority' in-house
Lieutenant General Chris Mohan delves into the US Army's 3D Printed drone strategy on the Washington Times' Threat Status podcast.
-