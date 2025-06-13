news
today's howtos
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Run a Linux OS on your Chromebook
Note that some lower spec Chromebooks may struggle with Linux, chiefly because we are running a Linux OS inside of a container on top of the Chrome OS install. It does work, I tested it on my Lenovo Chromebook with just 4GB of RAM, but don't expect stellar performance.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Delete Files and Directories via the GNU/Linux Terminal
Removing files and directories using the GNU/Linux command line is very efficient and can be used directly, or when accessing a system remotely.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Create a Custom GNU/Linux App Menu — Zenity Makes It Easy
Learn how to write a Bash shell script that will have all of your favorite apps ready to go!
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Move and Rename Files in the GNU/Linux Terminal
Managing files across a remote connection, or sat at your desk, the GNU/Linux terminal is the place to be. Learn how one command can be used for two different purposes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on Fedora 42
Audacity stands as one of the most popular open-source audio editing applications available for GNU/Linux systems. Whether you’re a podcaster, musician, or audio enthusiast, installing Audacity on Fedora 42 opens up a world of professional-grade audio editing capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RPM Fusion on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 stands as a robust, enterprise-grade alternative to Red Bait Enterprise Linux, offering stability and reliability for both server and desktop environments. However, like most enterprise distributions, Rocky GNU/Linux ships with conservative default repositories that exclude multimedia codecs, proprietary software, and certain applications due to licensing restrictions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on Fedora 42
Installing Joomla on Fedora 42 provides a robust, secure foundation for your content management system. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from system preparation to post-installation optimization. Joomla stands as one of the most popular open-source content management systems worldwide, powering millions of websites across diverse industries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 represents the latest evolution in enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, continuing the legacy of stability and reliability that system administrators have come to expect.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 has established itself as a premier enterprise-grade operating system, offering stability and security that organizations demand. When it comes to software deployment on this robust platform, AppImage emerges as a revolutionary solution that transforms how applications are distributed and executed.
ID Root ☛ How To Install EPEL Repository on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Installing the EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) repository on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 significantly expands your system’s software capabilities by providing access to thousands of additional packages not included in the base repositories.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Snap packages have revolutionized software distribution across GNU/Linux systems by providing containerized applications with bundled dependencies. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Snap on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, ensuring you can leverage this powerful package management system effectively.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brasero on openSUSE
Brasero stands as one of the most reliable CD/DVD burning applications available for GNU/Linux distributions, including openSUSE. Whether you need to create data discs, audio CDs, or make copies of existing media, Brasero provides a straightforward interface with powerful capabilities.
