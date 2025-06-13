news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Dave Gauer ☛ HTML WARDen (a wiki) - ratfactor
HTML WARDen is an HTML-based wiki. It uses HTML as the storage format.
-
It's FOSS ☛ WordPress Fork Next? Linux Foundation Launches FAIR Package Manager [Ed: Seems like hostile intervention by bigger monopolies]
Tensions in the WordPress ecosystem have escalated in recent months due to the very public dispute between WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg and hosting provider WP Engine.
In late September 2024, Mullenweg labeled WP Engine "a cancer to WordPress" over alleged lack of contributions and removal of certain features from their WordPress offering. WP Engine responded with legal action, filing lawsuits alleging unfair business practices and abuse of platform control.
-
-
Education
-
RIPE ☛ Hisham Ibrahim: The Internet Is Not What You Think It Is
What is “the Internet”? And why is it not just our access to a search engine or our favourite social media platform? In this episode, Hisham Ibrahim, RIPE NCC’s Chief Community Officer, breaks down the layers of the Internet ecosystem, explains what a stable and resilient Internet means, and clarifies the difference between digital governance and Internet governance.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
FSF ☛ Citations
Below are citations to research noted in the printed edition of the 46th issue of the Free Software Bulletin.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Hisham ☛ The aesthetics of color palettes
..and it really drove home to me how distinctive the color palette is in that game. That game is praised for its art style and I think people most often mean the shapes, but the colors play a part that is just as important into building its aesthetic.
-