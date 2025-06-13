news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Bringing data science to life for K–12 students with the ‘API Can Code’ curriculum
A student-designed curriculum that helps K–12 learners build real-world data science skills through topics they care about.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications
The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tria Expands Embedded Portfolio with Qualcomm SoMs Supporting Windows, Android, and Linux
The MSC OSM-LF-IQ615 module adopts the OSM 1.2 Size-L format and integrates Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-615 processor. This octa-core SoC (2x Cortex-A76 at 1.9GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 at 1.6GHz) is accompanied by an Adreno 612 GPU, Hexagon V66 DSP (1.1 TOPS), and Spectra 230 ISP. Designed for energy-efficient Linux-based edge applications, the module offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB eMMC Flash, along with DisplayPort, MIPI-DSI, and dual CSI interfaces for camera integration. The platform supports Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, PCIe Gen2, and secure boot features in a 45×45mm footprint.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Cortex-M23 Powers GigaDevice’s GD32C231 Series for Entry-Level Embedded Systems
GigaDevice has launched the GD32C231 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core. Designed for entry-level embedded applications, the series balances performance, power efficiency, and cost, particularly for compact or battery-powered products.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ST Nucleo Board Implements STM32N6 Series with Neural-ART Acceleration Support
The Nucleo N657X0-Q is a development board from STMicroelectronics built around the STM32N657 microcontroller. Part of the Nucleo-144 family, it offers a compact form factor and a variety of expansion options for prototyping and evaluation across different power and performance needs.
Arduino ☛ Build your own 4DOF robotic arm on a budget
An Arduino Due board controls the motors through Pololu drivers. The Arduino receives movement commands from a connected PC, which can look at the work area through an Intel RealSense camera attached by the end effector.
Sanchez provides the Arduino Sketch to get started, but encourages users to develop their own control software. To help with that, his writeup includes some nice explanations of inverse kinematics, the math involved, and how to implement it.
Arduino ☛ Find your way to AI with Arduino, at the EDGE AI FOUNDATION's event in Milan
We’re heading to Milan! On July 2nd-4th, Arduino will be taking part in the EDGE AI FOUNDATION’s annual European event – a three-day gathering dedicated to exploring the future of artificial intelligence at the edge. With a mix of inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, product demos, and networking opportunities, this event brings together global leaders from academia and industry to shape what’s next in edge AI and tinyML.