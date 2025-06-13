Kapitano is a New GTK ClamAV Frontend for Linux

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2025



Quoting: Scan for Windows Malware on Linux with Kapitano - OMG! Ubuntu —

Kapitano is a new GTK4/libadwaita frontend for ClamAV, albeit tailored to on-demand scanning of specific files or a folders. It isn’t designed for system-wide real-time monitoring in the background.

Now, I know you’re probably pursing your lips reading this, about to tell me “Joey, Linux doesn’t get viruses” — that is (mostly) true.

But while Linux is significantly less prone to malicious files, Windows isn’t, Many Linux users maintain dual-boots, or need to scan files sent to them from Windows systems. It for those use cases that tools like this are designed.