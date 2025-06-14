news
OpenSUSE Updates: Quiz Set for Conferences and Latest in Tumbleweed
OpenSUSE ☛ Quiz Set for Conferences
The quiz platform, available at quiz.opensuse.org, offers a colorful, friendly interface with multiple curated challenges including “Kernel Ninja,” “Chameleon Fun for Kids!,” “The Ultimate YaST Challenge,” and an evolving “openSUSE Expert” mode. The app is designed for use at openSUSE booths during tech conferences, but it’s also accessible for daily use by the broader community.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/23 & 24
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
I’m again spanning two weeks, as the Swiss summer weather prevents me from working too long on Friday afternoons (and a couple of holidays on Thursdays), and thus I miss writing the reviews. However, the changes seem manageable, and it should be possible to provide you with an overview of what has happened and what is to come..After the infrastructure issues mentioned in my last review, we could increase the cadence a bit again and have managed to publish 8 snapshots in the past two weeks (0531, 0601, 0602, 0604, 0605, 0606, 0610, and 0611)