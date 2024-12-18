posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: PeerTube 7 Brings a Complete Makeover —

After seven years of steady evolution, PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform developed as an alternative to centralized ones such as YouTube, is taking a significant step forward by releasing PeerTube v7.

The highlight – a completely revamped UI. Over the past years, PeerTube’s original Black-and-Orange design and terminology gradually took shape, influenced by both necessity and community input. Now, the platform has stepped back to define a more intentional visual identity.