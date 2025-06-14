news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source People are Fighting to Kill Open Source Projects
A large portion of the people in "Open Source" -- including Red Bait -- have been moving, rather dramatically, away from some of the core ideals of "Open Source".
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 615: Wifi Brakes Unlocked
How to unlock high speed Wi-Fi on FreeBSD 14, What We’ve Learned Supporting FreeBSD in Production, rsync replaced with openrsync on macOS Sequoia, Framework 13 AMD Setup with FreeBSD, FreeBSD on Dell Latitude 7280, Backup MX with OpenSMTPD, Notes on caddy as QUIC reverse proxy with mac_portacl, and more
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Document Foundation ☛ Create a colour wheel in LibreOffice
Regina Henschel writes: Susanne Mohn asked on the German-language user’s mailing list how to create a colour wheel with LibreOffice. It was not about the colours themselves, but about the geometry.
-
Automatically Save Terminal Outputs
Learn how to use the script command to automatically capture and save all terminal outputs for debugging and documentation purposes.
-
How to Enable Japanese Input on FunOS Using Fcitx
If you’re a FunOS user who needs to type in Japanese, this guide will show you how to enable Japanese input using Fcitx (Flexible Context-aware Input Tool with eXtension). Fcitx is a lightweight and powerful input method framework, and with the Mozc engine (developed by Google), you can easily switch between English and Japanese typing.
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
ScummVM ☛ A whole new world. A new fantastic point of view.
A young physics professor named Lester conducts a particle experiment. Suddenly, something goes wrong, lightning strikes, and in a moment Lester finds himself in a strange alien world. Now he must fight for his life in this strange place. Luckily, he'll find help along the way..
The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce full support for Out of this World (aka Another World). This is particularly noteworthy, since the original version of this engine was briefly added to ScummVM over twenty years ago.
Help us test the game by grabbing a daily build. Read through our testing guidelines. Currently, only the original DOS and backdoored Windows 3.1 versions are supported, though with sounds effects only, and not the music. Also, unfortunately, the Anniversary Editions are not yet supported. Additionally, like the original, you can't save your game, but you can use the 'c' key to open an area select dialog to enter a code to resume where you left off. And please take some screenshots along the way.
-
-
Games
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) Review: Sky-high performance with a price tag to match
The Ryzen Z1 Extreme and SteamOS transform the Legion Go S from an also-ran to a giant slayer.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Gesture customization mini-sprint
To briefly recap, Natalie Clarius and I applied for an NLnet grant to improve gesture support in Plasma, and they accepted our project proposal. We thought it would be a good idea to meet in person and workshop this topic from morning to evening for three days in a row. Props to Natalie taking the trip from far away in Germany to my parents' place, where we were kindly hosted and deliciously fed.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Unicorn Media ☛ BigLinux: Samba, Software, and Surprises
Brazil’s BigLinux delivers a feature-packed, user-friendly GNU/Linux experience -- with a few playful twists along the way.
-