TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

The Nucleo N657X0-Q is a development board from STMicroelectronics built around the STM32N657 microcontroller. Part of the Nucleo-144 family, it offers a compact form factor and a variety of expansion options for prototyping and evaluation across different power and performance needs.

GigaDevice has launched the GD32C231 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core. Designed for entry-level embedded applications, the series balances performance, power efficiency, and cost, particularly for compact or battery-powered products.

The MSC OSM-LF-IQ615 module adopts the OSM 1.2 Size-L format and integrates Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-615 processor. This octa-core SoC (2x Cortex-A76 at 1.9GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 at 1.6GHz) is accompanied by an Adreno 612 GPU, Hexagon V66 DSP (1.1 TOPS), and Spectra 230 ISP. Designed for energy-efficient Linux-based edge applications, the module offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB eMMC Flash, along with DisplayPort, MIPI-DSI, and dual CSI interfaces for camera integration. The platform supports Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, PCIe Gen2, and secure boot features in a 45×45mm footprint.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 13, 2025



Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

Another attraction of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 laptop is the 3K display featuring a 2880×1800 pixels resolution, an outstanding 243 ppi pixel density, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. The display also features an 180° tiltable hinge and a privacy webcam shutter.

