news
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.
Another attraction of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 laptop is the 3K display featuring a 2880×1800 pixels resolution, an outstanding 243 ppi pixel density, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. The display also features an 180° tiltable hinge and a privacy webcam shutter.