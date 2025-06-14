news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2025



Quoting: Linux is slowly taking over my life as a PC gamer —

I've never been a Linux-first user. Great respect to you if you are, but like most of the planet, I was introduced to Windows first, and I've used it as my main operating system ever since. Still, I've dabbled with Linux, and over the past few years, it's slowly started to take over my PC gaming setup without me even realizing it.

I'm an enthusiast, not a developer, and while I've been able to appreciate Linux from afar, it's never been the final destination. I may poke and prod my machine until I'm blue in the face, but when tinkering time is done, I want my PC to just work. Ironically, the script has flipped over the past few years. More and more, Linux just works in a way that Windows doesn't, and although I haven't taken the full penguin plunge, I now spend more time gaming on Linux than I do on Windows.