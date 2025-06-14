GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

This report covers hrev58848 through hrev58897.

PawanYr added code to HaikuDepot for when no search results appear in the “Featured packages” tab, to show a “Click here to search all packages” message. This should hopefully allow new users to more easily figure out how to use HaikuDepot, rather than seeing no results and assuming the packages must not be there.

waddlesplash fixed a crash in Tracker when using the keyboard to navigate the Desktop view.

OscarL added support for basic glob filtering to TextSearch (based on grep’s --include <glob> option.) humdinger came by later and added keyboard navigation for history, along with a “Clear history” option.

jackburton79 fixed a potential double-lock in Terminal’s clipboard handling code, that could happen when running Terminal as a replicant.