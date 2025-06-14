GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

news
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #204 Sending Packets
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 06 to June 13.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, May 2025
This report covers hrev58848 through hrev58897.
PawanYr added code to HaikuDepot for when no search results appear in the “Featured packages” tab, to show a “Click here to search all packages” message. This should hopefully allow new users to more easily figure out how to use HaikuDepot, rather than seeing no results and assuming the packages must not be there.
waddlesplash fixed a crash in Tracker when using the keyboard to navigate the Desktop view.
OscarL added support for basic glob filtering to TextSearch (based on grep’s
--include <glob>option.) humdinger came by later and added keyboard navigation for history, along with a “Clear history” option.
jackburton79 fixed a potential double-lock in Terminal’s clipboard handling code, that could happen when running Terminal as a replicant.
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ dhcpd(8): use UDP sockets instead of BPF
In some cases, the current dhcpd(8) is not quite as reliable as one would want in providing the requested data to the actual requestor. After some rounds of discussion and experimentation, David Gwynne (dlg@) is circulating a diff on tech@ that switches the daemon to use UDP sockets instead of bpf.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Adds New Rust Library to Default Installs
A new Rust-based library is included by default in Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’, designed to bolster Canonical’s hardware story for Ubuntu Pro. The rust-hwlib package is described as “part of the hardware-api project, owned and developed by Canonical Hardware Certification team. It will be used by Ubuntu pro-client to retrieve information about the machine and check its certification status.” (sic). With no similar or comparable package in main—the primary Ubuntu repository for packages which are part of default installations and for which Canonical commits to ongoing support—this library is being added in Ubuntu 25.10.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.7 Security update for CVE-2025-49146
The PostgreSQL JDBC team have released version 42.7.7. to address CVE-2025-49146 When the PostgreSQL JDBC driver is configured with channel binding set to required (default value is prefer), the driver would incorrectly allow connections to proceed with authentication methods that do not support channel binding (such as password, MD5, GSS, or SSPI authentication). This could allow a man-in-the-middle attacker to intercept connections that users believed were protected by channel binding requirements.
Standards/Consortia
-
The Register UK ☛ PCIe 7.0 specs finalized at 512 GBps bandwidth
The PCI Special Interest Group (PIC-SIG) just released official specs for PCIe 7.0, doubling the bandwidth again for high-performance kit such as network cards, while hinting that PCIe 8.0 may not achieve the same.
