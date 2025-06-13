GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

This is fascinating...

Recently, Caramel has been testing woofQ, the build system for EasyOS, see this forum thread:

https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14493

Caramel commented that the '2createpackages' script is very slow. Yeah, the scripts in woofQ are ancient; I have hacked on them, but really, the entire thing needs a rewrite. Which is what has been done with Woof-CE, in particular due to forum member dimkr.

I actually did do a complete rewrite, substantially anyway, which is woofQV. The decision in that case was to base the build of QV on Void GNU/Linux binary packages, also went for a new underlying structure; btrfs and snapshots. The result is not EasyOS, it is a different distribution; QV, "Quantum Vis".