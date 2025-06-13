news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.24: Nano Tips, Wayland-only Ubuntu, End of Mint 20 and 13 Years of It's FOSS
13 years of It's FOSS. 13 years of freedom. 13 years of educating Linux. 13 years of community support. 13 years of gratefulness.
Instructionals/Technical
-
TechTarget ☛ Dive into 9 Bash commands for Linux storage management
Learning these essential tools simplifies your life as an admin and enables you to manage Linux servers more effectively. Use these examples to start working with storage space.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to rip your audio CDs to MP3, FLAC from the Linux terminal with abcde
I love music! I have hundreds of CDs in my collection, a few of which have survived since from the late 1980s. I have an original copy of Nirvana’s Nevermind, Foo Fighters debut album, Bush's Sixteen Stone, and many CDs from the grunge and metal era of the 1990s. I used to have a Spotify streaming account, but I want to own the music I listen to. Having the CDs is great, but that isn’t much use when I am out walking the dog. So how can I take my music with me when out and about? I need to rip the audio CDs.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Exploring debootstrap
This is fascinating...
Recently, Caramel has been testing woofQ, the build system for EasyOS, see this forum thread:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14493
Caramel commented that the '2createpackages' script is very slow. Yeah, the scripts in woofQ are ancient; I have hacked on them, but really, the entire thing needs a rewrite. Which is what has been done with Woof-CE, in particular due to forum member dimkr.
I actually did do a complete rewrite, substantially anyway, which is woofQV. The decision in that case was to base the build of QV on Void GNU/Linux binary packages, also went for a new underlying structure; btrfs and snapshots. The result is not EasyOS, it is a different distribution; QV, "Quantum Vis".
BSD
Undeadly ☛ clang(1)/llvm/lld(1) updated to version 19
In a long series of commits, Robert Nagy (robert@) updated clang(1)/llvm/lld(1) in -current to version 19.1.7 (from version 16.0.6): [...]
MWL ☛ 92: Contradict My Lived Experience
I’m recording this week at BSDCan. While I got away from the power drill, I fear there’s noise from the highway. Sorry. Here’s a bit from the new Networking for System Administrators. Without tcpdump, I would have had to open a trouble ticket with the network team.
Debian Family
Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: deepin 25 Beta
The project has published a new development snapshot, deepin 25 beta, which introduces a few new features and several fixes. The release announcement shares the details: [...]
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, May 2025 (by Roberto C. Sánchez)
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Adds Power Warnings for EU Compliance
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS now shows energy usage warnings when disabling auto-suspend to comply with new EU ecodesign regulations.
