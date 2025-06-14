news
Games: SteamOS, Stardeus, Paris Transylvania, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck and SteamOS hit 20,000 playable games
Valve's rating system for Steam Deck and SteamOS seems to have sped up recently, with 20,000 games now rated at least playable. Previously they hit 19,000 in May, 18,000 in March and 17,000 in November 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FBC: Firebreak from Remedy gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
FBC: Firebreak from Remedy Entertainment arrives June 17 and it has been Steam Deck Verified ready to play on the go. Thanks to their work on it the game will be SteamOS playable on other devices too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Alters from 11 bit studios is out now and Steam Deck / SteamOS playable
The Alters is a brand new sci-fi game with a blend of survival, adventure, and base-building elements from 11 bit studios.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Case & Consequence Collection Humble Bundle has some top adventures
The Case & Consequence Collection Humble Bundle is out with another 7 great games. Here's your round-up of how they'll run on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starship colony building sim Stardeus gets a free weekend and big sale
Stardeus is a colony building sim set in space, where you build up your own spaceship to go off exploring and survive.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Paris Transylvania, a pachinko roguelike deckbuilder
Another one with a good demo during Steam Next Fest is Paris Transylvania, a pachinko roguelike deckbuilder. The demo has Native Linux support (although it only shows a Windows icon) and the full game will launch with Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nostalgic helicopter shooter Cleared Hot has funny physics and a demo worthy of your time
If you remember the days of Desert Strike or enjoy other more modern helicopter shooters, the demo for Cleared Hot is one for you. I talked about this a bit back in October 2024 and there's now a demo in Steam Next Fest.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 3DMark are planning a Linux version but no date for it yet
3DMark just released a version for macOS and they are actually planning a Linux version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds controller support icons for game capsules on SteamOS
Valve have updated the Steam Beta for all platforms with bug fixes, and a controller support info tweak for SteamOS.