news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Create a Custom Linux App Menu — Zenity Makes It Easy
Zenity is a fantastic tool for creating GUI applications via the terminal and the Zenity project has a full manual on how to use it.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vue.js on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Vue.js has emerged as one of the most popular JavaScript frameworks for building modern web applications, offering developers an intuitive and flexible approach to frontend development. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides an ideal environment for JavaScript development, combining stability, security, and extensive package support.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Scribus stands as one of the most powerful free desktop publishing applications available for GNU/Linux users today. This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods for Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your needs and technical expertise.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNS3 on Linux Mint 22
GNS3 stands as an essential network simulation tool that enables IT professionals, students, and network engineers to create, configure, and test complex network topologies without physical hardware. This powerful application has revolutionized network training and experimentation by providing a virtual environment for Cisco certification preparation, including CCNA exams.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DKMS on Fedora 42
Dynamic Kernel Module Support, commonly known as DKMS, is an essential framework for GNU/Linux users who need to maintain kernel modules across system updates. Originally developed by Dell, DKMS has become a critical tool for ensuring hardware compatibility and driver persistence through kernel upgrades on GNU/Linux distributions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Node.js has revolutionized modern web development by enabling JavaScript to run on the server side, creating powerful, scalable applications that handle thousands of concurrent connections efficiently. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 stands as an exceptional enterprise-grade platform for hosting Node.js applications, offering unmatched stability, security, and long-term support that developers and system administrators trust for production environments.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on AlmaLinux 10
System administrators and developers working with AlmaLinux 10 require reliable, efficient text editing tools for managing configuration files, writing scripts, and performing daily maintenance tasks. The nano text editor stands out as an exceptional choice for both beginners and experienced professionals seeking a powerful yet user-friendly command-line editing solution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVM on openSUSE
Node Version Manager (NVM) offers openSUSE users a powerful and flexible way to manage multiple Node.js environments. Whether you’re a developer working on different projects with varying Node.js requirements or a system administrator maintaining applications with specific version dependencies, NVM provides the tools you need.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Git stands as the backbone of modern software development, serving as the world’s most widely-used distributed version control system. Whether you’re a seasoned developer, system administrator, or DevOps engineer working with Rocky GNU/Linux 10, having Git properly installed and configured is essential for managing code repositories, tracking changes, and collaborating effectively with development teams.
-
-
Ruben Schade ☛ How to make StackExchange (and others) more fun
I saw this question from the Meta Stack Exchange in the sidebar:
While Stack Overflow’s core value lies in being a trusted and focused Q&A platform for developers, there’s room to explore how we can make participation here more enjoyable, engaging, and even a little playful, without compromising the mission.
What would “fun” look like on Stack Exchange for you?