Gemini Protocol is Six Next Week
We're in Geminispace and we served about half a million requests this past month
Gemini Protocol turns six in one week from now. It'll then enter its 7th year with more active/online capsules than ever (Lupa sees 3,052 right now, as of 4AM this morning).
Gemini Protocol has managed to endure attacks on its name and governance. It's nowadays important to say "Gemini Protocol" and not just "Gemini" because Google with its clout managed to confuse many people. █