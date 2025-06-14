news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How to run Hey Hi (AI) models in cloud development environments
The world of Hey Hi (AI) is moving fast. Many professionals are actively seeking ways to incorporate these new Hey Hi (AI) capabilities into their workflows to enhance efficiency. We’ve gotten used to interacting with chatbots powered by large language models. However, large corporations maintain these large language models, and we must be cautious about sharing sensitive information there. Developers working in corporate environments need to have internal access to on-premise LLMs that ensure that data is not shared outside the organization.
Red Hat Official ☛ What's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6?
Open source innovation paired with IBM architecture for a stable, hybrid cloud foundation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat's virtualization journey: innovation in an evolving landscape
We understand that many customers are facing substantial licensing cost increases from traditional virtualization providers, which has raised concerns about vendor lock-in and future expenses. While many organizations have used their current virtualization platforms for years, pricing model changes have caused many to reconsider their existing investments.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 24
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Red Hat Official ☛ Breaking the trilemma: discover how a TM Forum Catalyst Project unlocks network autonomy and efficiency
The key to this lies in a fundamental transformation: shifting from reactive task-based automation to proactive intent-based automation. This means evolving network lifecycle management—from planning and deployment through operations and decommissioning—to be driven by business intents and a sophisticated knowledge base.