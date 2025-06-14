news
Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board
Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.
The Lyra Zero W uses the Rockchip RK3506B processor, which integrates a triple-core Arm Cortex-A7 running at 1.2 GHz alongside a Cortex-M0 coprocessor. This heterogeneous architecture supports both symmetric and asymmetric multiprocessing, allowing Linux applications to run alongside real-time tasks handled by the auxiliary core, according to the product page.