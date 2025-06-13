news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
New Electronics ☛ Tria’s latest family of modules now support Windows, Android and Linux
These options include Android, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, and Yocto Linux which means that the modules can be used for embedded designs in the industrial, medical, agriculture and construction sectors, as well as any embedded application that can benefit from edge computing, machine learning and AI.
At the heart of these modules are Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. With advanced edge AI and seamless networking capabilities, these processors have been designed for speed, scalability and reliability.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Pet Hacks Contest: Cat At The Door
This Pet Hacks Contest entry from [Andrea] opens the door to a great collaboration of sensors to solve a problem. The Cat At The Door project’s name is a bit of a giveaway to its purpose, but this project has something for everyone, from radar to e-ink, LoRa to 3D printing. He wanted a sensor to watch the door his cats frequent and when one of his cats were detected have an alert sent to where he is in the house
-
Hackaday ☛ Build A 400 MHz Logic Analyzer For $35
What do you do when you’re a starving student and you need a 400 MHz logic analyzer for your digital circuit investigations? As [nanofix] shows in a recent video, you find one that’s available as an open hardware project and build it yourself.
-
Hackaday ☛ The GBA Console You Never Knew You Wanted
Do you like Nintendo games? How about handhelds? Do you prefer the now-venerable Game Boy Advance (GBA) to more modern platforms, but wish your aging eyes could enjoy its content on a large CRT instead of a dinky LCD? If you answered yes to all those questions, you are exactly the type of person [GouldFish on Games] made this custom console for, and you should probably be friends.