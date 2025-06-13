news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ New ‘SmartAttack’ Steals Air-Gapped Data Using Smartwatches
The new attack technique uses smartwatches to capture ultrasonic covert communication in air-gapped environments and exfiltrate data.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel), Debian (chromium, gst-plugins-bad1.0, node-tar-fs, and ublock-origin), Gentoo (Emacs, File-Find-Rule, GStreamer, GStreamer Plugins, GTK+ 3, LibreOffice, Node.js, OpenImageIO, Python, PyPy, Qt, X.Org X server, XWayland, and YAML-LibYAML), Mageia (mariadb and roundcubemail), Red Hat (go-toolset:rhel8, golang, grafana, grafana-pcp, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, libxml2, libxslt, mod_security, nodejs:20, and perl-FCGI:0.78), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (docker, docker-compose, iputils, kernel, libsoup, open-vm-tools, rabbitmq-server, rabbitmq-server313, wget, and yelp), and Ubuntu (libsoup2.4 and webkit2gtk).
Federal News Network ☛ House lawmakers’ CISA budget reprieve comes with questions
The House Appropriations Committee is considering a 2026 spending bill that would lessen the total budget cut for CISA.
SANS ☛ Anatomy of a GNU/Linux SSH Honeypot Attack: Detailed Analysis of Captured Malware, (Fri, Jun 13th)