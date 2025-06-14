GNU/Linux Applications: Mixture of Updates

A program on my Raspberry Pi was reading data on disk, performing operations, and writing the result on disk. It did so at an unusually slow speed. The problem could either be that the CPU was too underpowered to perform the operations it needed or the disk was too slow during read, write, or both.

I asked colleagues for opinions, and one of them mentioned that htop could orient me in the right direction. The time a CPU spends waiting for an I/O device such as a disk is known as the I/O wait. If that wait time is superior to 10%, then the CPU spends a lot of time waiting for data from the I/O device, so the disk would likely be the bottleneck. If the wait time remains low, then the CPU is likely the bottleneck.