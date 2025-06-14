news
GNU/Linux Applications: Mixture of Updates
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ This App can One Click Turn Your GNU/Linux Screen into Second Monitor
Need to use your GNU/Linux laptop, desktop PC, or mobile screen as a second monitor for another GNU/Linux device? Here’s an application that can do the job easily. As you may know, GNOME since v41 added support Remote Desktop (RDP) protocol support with ability to create virtual monitors. And, I’ve written about how to manually […]
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.13: lsattr, chattr Commands, Self-host Obsidian, Vert and More
Your assorted bunch of GNU/Linux learning.
Linux Handbook ☛ Self-host Obsidian using Docker and Access it Via Web Browser
Can't afford or don't want to use the Obsidian Sync feature? Take matter into your own hand and self-host it via Docker.
Thibault Martin: TIL that htop can display more useful metrics
A program on my Raspberry Pi was reading data on disk, performing operations, and writing the result on disk. It did so at an unusually slow speed. The problem could either be that the CPU was too underpowered to perform the operations it needed or the disk was too slow during read, write, or both.
I asked colleagues for opinions, and one of them mentioned that
htopcould orient me in the right direction. The time a CPU spends waiting for an I/O device such as a disk is known as the I/O wait. If that wait time is superior to 10%, then the CPU spends a lot of time waiting for data from the I/O device, so the disk would likely be the bottleneck. If the wait time remains low, then the CPU is likely the bottleneck.
By default
htopdoesn't show the wait time. By pressing F2 I can access htop's configuration. There I can use the right arrow to move to the Display options, select
Detailed CPU time (System/IO-Wait/Hard-IRQ/Soft-IRQ/Steal/Guest), and press Space to enable it.
LWN ☛ Radicle Desktop released
The Radicle peer-to-peer code collaboration project has released Radicle Desktop: a graphical interface designed to simplify more complex parts of using Radicle such as issue management and patch reviews.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 298 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version* Handle RPM's HEADERSIGNATURES and HEADERIMMUTABLE specially to avoid unncessarily large diffs. Based almost entirely on code by Daniel Duan. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#410)
298. This version includes the following changes: