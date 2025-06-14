news
Wine 10.10 and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
WINE
Linuxiac ☛ Wine 10.10 Fixes Issues in Steam, F.E.A.R, and Stalker
The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.10 as the tenth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2025-06-11 Edition
Between 2025-06-04 and 2025-06-11 there were 29 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 395 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.3 % of total released titles. This past week does not have a lot of great titles, so it’s going to be a meager edition this time.
