news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2025



Quoting: 6 free software tools I love on my Raspberry Pi —

If you approach any Raspberry Pi fan and ask them about their favorite free apps for the SBC, there's a good chance you'll be given a full shopping list of ideas. Not only are there a ton of different tools available to perform all kinds of jobs, but you also have multiple apps that all perform a specific job and are good for specific reasons. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that there are a lot of choices.

However, each person has their own go-to list of apps, and I am no different. So, here are six apps that I love using with my SBC, but keep in mind; this list is by no means exhaustive, and there are a lot more choices out there that may suit you better.