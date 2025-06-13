news
Games: DOOM, Heroes of Valor, Silent Hill, and More
Hackaday ☛ Network Infrastructure And Demon-Slaying: Virtualization Expands What A Desktop Can Do
The original DOOM is famously portable — any computer made within at least the last two decades, including those in printers, heart monitors, passenger vehicles, and routers is almost guaranteed to have a port of the iconic 1993 shooter. The more modern iterations in the series are a little trickier to port, though. Multi-core processors, discrete graphics cards, and gigabytes of memory are generally needed, and it’ll be a long time before something like an off-the-shelf router has all of these components.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlefield Heroes spiritual successor Heroes of Valor is out in Early Access
With visuals closer to the original Fortnite than grittier games like Call of Duty or Battlefield, the new Heroes of Valor is a fresh third-person shooter. Coming from Fancy Cat Interactive, a Belgian indie game studio founded by two brothers who are former developers on Blazing Sails.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam adds accessibility features to store pages and filters for searching
As Valve announced back in April, they've now added accessibility feature support to game pages on Steam pages and filters for searching.
GamingOnLinux ☛ POSTAL 2 Redux announced, a full remake of the unhinged classic
We're getting a full modern POSTAL 2 remake with POSTAL 2 Redux being announced today. Running With Scissors have teamed up with Flat2VR Studios and Team Beef for it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The original Silent Hill is getting a remake from Bloober Team
During the recent KONAMI Press Start event, they confirmed that the original Silent Hill is now getting a remake too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RimWorld - Odyssey will bring spaceship building, exploration and a lot more content
Ludeon Studios just announced the RimWorld - Odyssey expansion and it's huge. There's also going to be a big update for all players of the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Go back in time to the land of the dinos in the excellent demo for Theropods
Theropods is an upcoming point and click adventure that combines puzzles with a cinematic story. The demo in Steam Next Fest is quite impressive. It had me hooked from the intro sequence, not many retro point and click adventures can do that to me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Narrative Arc Humble Bundle has more great story picks for you
Follow some great and interesting stores in the Narrative Arc Humble Bundle with 7 games available to grab for cheaps.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape Simulator 2 to be Steam Deck optimised for Proton on Linux - releases in October
Pine Studio have confirmed their plan to launch Escape Simulator 2 in October, with a note about Steam Deck / Linux support. In case you missed it — they just recently dropped their Native Linux build for the first game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Great shooter Selaco gets fixed up for Steam Deck and many more bug fixes
Selaco is by far my favourite upcoming shooter in Early Access. After the recent big update, they've put out some essential fixes. It appears that last update was causing some problems on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OrangePi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux delayed until Q3 2025 with no exact date
The OrangePi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux initially sounded quite exciting, but it's now facing delays and won't be here until at least Q3 2025.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gears of War: Reloaded first Beta weekend starts tomorrow with SteamOS / Steam Deck support
Gears of War: Reloaded has two Beta weekends coming, with the first starting tomorrow and they've announced zero platform restrictions for it. For the Steam release you do need to have pre-ordered it to access it, with the full game releasing August 26th