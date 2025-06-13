This month marks the 30th anniversary of PHP being released to the world. To find out how PHP has evolved over the years, its technical improvements over the past decade, and the importance of PHP frameworks like Laravel and Symfony, I spoke to long-time PHP developer Derick Rethans.

Rethans has been a PHP developer for 25 years and he first contributed to the project in 2001. He’s currently a core developer at the PHP Foundation, the non-profit organization that manages the PHP open source project. The PHP Foundation was launched in November 2021 by a coalition of companies including JetBrains, Automattic, Zend, Laravel, and Acquia (the custodian of Drupal).