Red Hat's Latest Self-Promotion and "Hey Hi" (AI) Puff
Red Hat Official ☛ Generative AI applications with Llama Stack: A notebook-guided journey to an intelligent operations agent
To illustrate these capabilities, let's imagine a fictional company, Parasol Insurance. In our scenario, their operations team faces the challenges of managing a growing number of Red Hat OpenShift clusters, often dealing with fragmented documentation, recurring incidents and the need for repetitive troubleshooting. To alleviate cognitive overload and accelerate incident response, we'll show how they could develop an advanced agent using Llama Stack. This illustrative agent aims to integrate retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for knowledge retrieval, OpenShift control via a Model Context Protocol (MCP) and communication through Slack.
Red Hat Official ☛ Fast system overviews with PCP xsos on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
PCP xsos can provide a convenient system overview: [...]
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat readies Advanced Developer Suite
Integrated suite of tools includes an internal developer platform, trusted software supply chain capabilities, and integration with the Red Hat OpenShift cloud platform.
Red Hat Official ☛ Context And The True "Cost" Of AI￼
ZDNet ☛ How practical AI prevailed over hype at Red Hat Summit 2025